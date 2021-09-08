Belgium’s Abdeslam faces justice in a French court

The terrorist attacks in Paris on 13 November 2015 claimed 130 lives. A first explosion occurred just after 9PM at the Stade de France outside Paris while France and Germany played a friendly. One bystander is killed.

Subsequently ten terrorists rampaged through the French capital killing people on pavement cafés at bars and restaurants and attacking the Bataclan concert hall where an Eagles of Death Metal concert is underway. Police enter the hall around 12:30AM and encounter a bloodbath.

Salah Abdeslam from Molenbeek in Brussels is among twenty defendants. Most of those held responsible for the bloodbath are dead and will not face justice: several died as suicide bombers or were shot dead. Abdeslam is seen as the only attacker who survived. Other defendants face charges relating to the aid they provided for the terrorists.