Health

Corona latest: hospitalisations and ICU patients up

The number of Covid patients being admitted to Belgian hospitals continues to rise.  In the week to 7 September on average 70 patients were hospitalised each day.  That’s an increase of 14% on the week. 

Colin Clapson

Figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 701 patients hospitalised with Covid.  The figure is up 5% on the week.  225 patients are in critical care – up 18% on the week.

In the week to 4 September on average 6 deaths a day were linked to Covid.  The figure is up 14% on the week.  25,428 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.

For the second day in a row there are fewer new cases: in the week to 4 September on average 1,971 people a day came down with Covid.  That’s a fall of 3% on the week.

40,604 tests were carried out.  5.4% of tests came back positive.  The rate remains steady.

Top stories