Corona latest: hospitalisations and ICU patients up

Figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 701 patients hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 5% on the week. 225 patients are in critical care – up 18% on the week.

In the week to 4 September on average 6 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 14% on the week. 25,428 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.

For the second day in a row there are fewer new cases: in the week to 4 September on average 1,971 people a day came down with Covid. That’s a fall of 3% on the week.

40,604 tests were carried out. 5.4% of tests came back positive. The rate remains steady.