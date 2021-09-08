Flemish municipality wants Covid passport in hospitality too

There are no plans for the Covid Safe Ticket that offers proof of full vaccination, a recent Covid test or antibodies through illness to be required in hospitality across Flanders, though this has now become an option. In Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant) Mayor Bonte would like customers to be required to produce the ticket in his municipality in order to enter hospitality venues.

“I’m in favour of mayors being able to respond positively to requests from hospitality and gyms to apply the Covid Safe Ticket system. There is demand. Moreover, we still need to catch up as far as vaccinations are concerned. Infection figures are extremely high too. There is a need to be extremely careful.”

“If hospitality and gyms want to be able to carry out these checks, they should be able to do so”.

Pupils at the local Atheneum secondary school in Vilvoorde can get the jab at school today. The school is the first in Flemish Brabant where the jab is available to 12-to-17-year-olds. Other schools in Vilvoorde and in neighbouring Machelen will offer the jab this week.

Vaccination rates among 12-to-17-year-olds are low in both municipalities. Under half of pupils got a first jab. Among their peers across Flanders the figure is 80%.