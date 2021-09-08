Quarter of ICU beds set aside for Covid patients

In the week to 7 September on average 70 patients were hospitalised each day. That’s an increase of 14% on the week. 701 patients are hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 5% on the week. 225 patients are in critical care – up 18% on the week.

The Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity Committee monitors the figures and based on the recent rise has asked all general and university hospitals to implement Phase 1A from 15 September. In practice 500 of Belgium’s 2,000 critical care beds will be set aside for Covid patients.

The figures show most patients are unvaccinated. The number of admissions of patients in the 20-to-39 age bracket rose markedly. It’s also a segment of the population with fewer fully vaccinated individuals.

Phase 1B envisages hospitals setting aside half of all ICU beds for Covid patients. The committee notes a continued slow increase in the numbers and says the next step will be Phase 1A+ with a third of ICU beds dedicated to Covid patients.