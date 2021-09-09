Corona latest: steady rise in hospitalisations

Figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 704 patients hospitalised with Covid. The figure is up 7% on the week. 219 patients are in critical care – up 14% on the week.

In the week to 5 September on average 7 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 31% on the week. 25,442 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.

For the third day in a row there are fewer new cases: in the week to 5 September on average 1,958 people a day came down with Covid. That’s a fall of 3% on the week. 1,201,056 people have so far tested positive for Covid in Belgium.

On average during the week to 5 September 40,300 tests were carried out a day. 5.4% of tests came back positive. The rate remains steady.