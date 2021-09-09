Mechelen court can’t try Van Ranst defamation case

Engel is the founder of Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth), a foundation that among other things questions the point of corona vaccines.

The Dutchman Engel subpoenaed Van Ranst accusing him of defamation after he called him a virus negationist, a fraudster and an exponent of the far right. The court ruled that the dispute centred on press legislation that is a matter for the court of assises. Engel’s lawyer has already pledged to appeal.