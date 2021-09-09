Mechelen court can’t try Van Ranst defamation case
A court in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) has said it does not possess the jurisdiction to deal with the defamation case vaccine activist Willem Engel brought against the renowned Flemish virologist Marc Van Ranst.
Engel is the founder of Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth), a foundation that among other things questions the point of corona vaccines.
The Dutchman Engel subpoenaed Van Ranst accusing him of defamation after he called him a virus negationist, a fraudster and an exponent of the far right. The court ruled that the dispute centred on press legislation that is a matter for the court of assises. Engel’s lawyer has already pledged to appeal.