Spectacular blaze in Blankenberge block of flats

The major blaze started around 5PM on Wednesday. A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles around. Police and fire-fighters deployed in large numbers. Residents speak of one or two explosions in the upper part of the building before the blaze.

Nobody’s been injured, but all residents and people living in the neighbouring block had to be evacuated. A score of people received help from local social services. Though fire-fighters gained control of the blaze residents were not able to return home yesterday. People, who couldn’t stay with friends or family, were given a hotel room for the night.