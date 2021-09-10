Centre of Flemish Brabant town floods for the fifth time this year

Since the start of this year the centre of Halle, a town around 15 kilometres southwest of Brussels no fewer than 5 times. The area around the Basiliekstraat is especially badly hit when there is flooding in the town. The flooding occurs when there is a lot of rain in a very short space of time.

The Mayor of Halle Marc Snoek (socialist) told VRT Radio 2 that “Once again a lot of water fell in the centre of town”. “In just a quarter of an hour 19 litres per m² fell. Then you know that there will be issues in the most low-lying part of the town centre”.

Once again, the junction of the Basiliekstraat and the Maandagmarkt was especially badly hit.

"The water flooded into to several shops”, Mr Snoek told the VRT.

As no weather warning had been issued many of the shopkeepers had not taken the precautions they normally take when they are expecting flooding.

Mayor Snoek added that the municipal authorities hope to start work soon on a buffer basin that will be able to accommodate excess rainwater and prevent future flooding in the town.