Coronavirus: infections down, hospitalisations up

During the week from 3 to 9 September the country’s hospitals reported an average of 68 admissions per day of patients with COVID-19. This is a rise of 5% on the average for the previous week. There are currently 708 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals, a rise of 8% on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 216 are on ICUs, a rise of 11% on a week ago.

During the week from 31 August to 6 September an average of 1,937 people/day tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is down 6% on the previous week. Nevertheless, at 5.5% the positivity rate remains above the WHO’s 5% threshold above which it deems an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”.

During the week from 31 August to 6 September an average of 6.9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 30% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,447 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The basic reproductive rate for COVID-19 in Belgium currently stands at 1.01. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 1001 others.

As of Wednesday 8 September (the latest date for which figures are available) 83.75% of the adult population had been fully immunised. This is 71.21% of the population as a whole. 73.44% of everyone living in Belgium has received at least one show.

At a regional level 89.6% of all adults living in Flanders have been fully immunised. In Wallonia (excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) this is 76.8%. In the 9 German-Speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province 73.1% of all adults have been fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region still lags far behind the rest with 62.4% of adults in Brussels having been fully immunised.