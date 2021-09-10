Covid Safe Ticket required for the Brussels 20 Kilometre run
Those hoping to take part in this Sunday’s Brussels 20 Kilometre run will require a Covid Safe Ticket in order to be able to take part. On Thursday evening the event’s organisers that decided “In order to provide a good example during this health crisis” only those able to provide proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or proof that they had recently recovered from coronavirus will be able to take part in the run on Sunday.
The last minute decission was taken after talks with the City of Brussels and the Brussels-Capital Region. In order to able to start the Brussels 20km run you will now not only need your starting number, but also a COVID Safe Ticket.
In order to obtain a Covid Safe ticket a person has to have been fully immunised for at least two weeks, have a negative PCR test result that is less than 72 hours old, a negative rapid test result that is less than 48 hours old or have a certificate showing that they have recovered from COVID-19 that is between 10 and 180 days old.
Those unable to provide a Covid Safe Ticket can either ask for a refund of the registration fee or opt to take part in the next Brussels 20KM that is planned for 29 May 2022.