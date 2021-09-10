Covid Safe Ticket required for the Brussels 20 Kilometre run

The last minute decission was taken after talks with the City of Brussels and the Brussels-Capital Region. In order to able to start the Brussels 20km run you will now not only need your starting number, but also a COVID Safe Ticket.

In order to obtain a Covid Safe ticket a person has to have been fully immunised for at least two weeks, have a negative PCR test result that is less than 72 hours old, a negative rapid test result that is less than 48 hours old or have a certificate showing that they have recovered from COVID-19 that is between 10 and 180 days old.

Those unable to provide a Covid Safe Ticket can either ask for a refund of the registration fee or opt to take part in the next Brussels 20KM that is planned for 29 May 2022.