10-day quarantine for unvaccinated Brusselers returning from EU red zone
Residents of the Brussels region who are not fully vaccinated and can’t display a recovery certificate will have to quarantine for ten days when returning from red zone areas in the EU or the Schengen Zone starting Friday 17 September. The measure is being taken to reduce hospitalisations in Brussels.
Under Belgian guidelines travellers who meet these conditions should only have to get tested on Days 1 and 7 after their return, but the Brussels region is imposing stricter conditions.
The 10-day quarantine can be cut to 7 if the test on Day 7 is negative.
28% of patients in Brussels hospitals are Covid patients. They occupy over a quarter of critical care beds in Brussels.