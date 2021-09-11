Corona latest: more hospitalisations, but epidemic is shrinking

703 Covid patients are currently in hospital. 228 are in critical care – up 15%.

There’s a slight fall in the average number of new cases: in the week to 7 September 1,936 a day. The figure is down 5%. 5.4% of tests came back positive.

In the week to 7 September on average 7.6 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 51% on the week. So far 25,454 people have died with Covid in Belgium.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.99. A hundred people pass on the virus to 99 others and the epidemic is shrinking.