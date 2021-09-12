20 KM of Brussels returns
22,000 people registered for today’s 20KM of Brussels. It’s one of the biggest events to be staged in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.
40,000 participants would have been allowed on the race but a late decision to require a Covid Safe Ticket in order to participate may have deterred some, though few grumbled.
The race that started and finished in the Jubel Park was one of many sports events axed last year due to corona restrictions.
Wheelchair runners were first to start at 9:30AM.