N-VA celebrates its 20th anniversary

All tickets were sold out. 9,000 party members crammed in. Leaders of the party went on the park’s newest attraction: the Ride to Happiness by Tomorrowland. The politicians survived five loops.

In his keynote speech party leader De Wever spoke of his hope of reaching a deal with the Francophone socialists to turn Belgium into a confederal country after the 2024 general election. “We missed an historic opportunity in 2019” he told his audience.