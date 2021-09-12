N-VA celebrates its 20th anniversary
The Flemish nationalist N-VA, Belgium’s biggest party, is celebrating twenty years in existence. The party marked the anniversary with a family day at the Plopsaland amusement park in De Panne (West Flanders).
All tickets were sold out. 9,000 party members crammed in. Leaders of the party went on the park’s newest attraction: the Ride to Happiness by Tomorrowland. The politicians survived five loops.
In his keynote speech party leader De Wever spoke of his hope of reaching a deal with the Francophone socialists to turn Belgium into a confederal country after the 2024 general election. “We missed an historic opportunity in 2019” he told his audience.