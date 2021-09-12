Oldest Belgian man dies

Jozef Smets was born in 1914 and passed away at a care home, where he had first served as a chaplain and later become a resident. He became Belgium’s oldest man in July after the passing of 109-year-old Sylvain Vallée.

Jozef was a well-known face across the Antwerp Kempen District. He first started as a vicar in a parish in Merksplas in 1938 only to become director of a secondary school in Hoogstraten. He also worked as a vicar in Geel and as a dean.

Smets will be laid to rest in his native in Retie in Antwerp Province next Thursday.