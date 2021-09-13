15-day-old baby taken to hospital as police chase ends in crash

Police embarked upon their pursuit when they noticed a vehicle that had been listed as wanted driving on the motorway. With traffic police in hot pursuit the car sped through the city at an extremely high speed and crashed into a second vehicle on the intersection of the Binnensingel and Plantin en Moretuslei. Four adults were in the vehicle. All were arrested after medical checks were carried out.

A 15-day-old baby was in the car that was hit. The baby was immediately taken to hospital where its condition is described as stable.

The first car also hit a lamppost that has since been removed. Traffic on the intersection was disrupted for a while, while police continued their investigation.