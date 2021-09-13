Location of terrorist graves in Brussels goes online

Starting last week relatives were able to locate the plot of loved-ones’ graves on the Evere cemetery website. The list of 5,000 names also included that of Brahim Abdeslam, who blew himself up in a Paris bar, Bilal Hadfi, who did the same at the Stade de France and Chakib Akrouh, who blew himself up during a police raid in Saint-Denis (France).

The cemetery authorities have apologised for the incident and have taken the names offline.

The trial of those suspected of being involved in the 2015 Paris attacks is underway in France.