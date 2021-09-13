World’s largest private hospital ship kitted out in Antwerp

The latest addition to the Global Mercy fleet arrived in Antwerp last weekend. The Global Mercy is set to become the world’s largest private hospital ship. It’s being equipped in Flanders with the help of Antwerp port companies. Mercy Ships is a Christian organisation from the US that works with volunteers and offers medical assistance to coastal nations in Africa. The ship is being fitted out here because offering selfless help is tremendously needed says Bert van Dijk, the president of Mercy Ships Belgium.