160 pupils test positive in the Waasland District

“Cases are mainly concentrated on the towns of Sint-Niklaas and Lokeren” says Johan Van Acker of the local pupil guidance centre. Infection levels in Lokeren and Sint-Niklaas are far higher than in Dendermonde, a city in the neighbourhood.

Teaching staff have also come down with coronavirus. “There are teachers, school managers and other educational staff that have al tested positive. They are all fully vaccinated, tested positive and are also ill” says Van Acker.

The source of the infection remains unclear. Contact tracers are now at work and will speak with pupils in a bid to find the source of the many infections.