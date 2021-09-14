Corona latest: fewer hospitalisations, deaths up by half

Preliminary figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 702 patients hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 3% on the week. 223 patients are in critical care – down 6% on the week.

In the week to 10 September on average 8 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 50% on the week. Over 25,500 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.

In the week to 10 September on average 1,948 people a day came down with Covid. That’s a fall of 2% on the week. Over 1.2 million people have so far tested positive for Covid in Belgium.

On average during the week to 10 September 41,600 tests were carried out a day. 5.2% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction figure stands at 0.89. A hundred sick people pass on the virus to 89 others.

86% of Belgian adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine. 8.2 million people or 84% of adults are fully vaccinated.