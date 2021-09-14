Messi mania from Ostend to Oostkamp

Soccer stars of the French topflight club PSG have arrived in Belgium for their Champions League match against Club Brugge on Wednesday. The players landed at Ostend-Bruges Airport and were then taken to Hotel Van Der Valk in Oostkamp (West Flanders), but even before they touched down on Flemish soil well-wishers had gathered at the airport in the hope of gaining a glimpse of their idols: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and other PSG stars.