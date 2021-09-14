U-turn over Covid beds in critical care

A further rise in hospitalisations had been anticipated due to the start of the new schoolyear and fresh relaxations.

Hospitals were not impressed by the initial decision as they were being asked to set aside 500 of the country’s 2,000 ICU beds, when there were only just over 200 Covid patients in ICUs. The measure meant a blow to their catch-up operation for regular care and that too seemed threatened.

Motivating its U-turn the Committee speaks of the “epidemiological situation that is very difficult to predict” and insists it will continue to monitor the corona data “closely”. If hospitalisations rise, hospitals may once again be asked to reserve more beds for Covid patients.