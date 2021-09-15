Jérémie Makiese to represent Belgium at the Eurovision

After the poor performance of VRT’s entry Hooverphonic this year it’s once again the turn of Francophones to put Belgian musical talent on the European map.

Jérémie won The Voice Belgique competition earlier this year under the supervision of BJ Scott, who earlier coached Loïc Nottet, another Belgian Eurovision entrant. In 2015 Nottet finished 4th with ‘Rhythm Inside’, one of Belgium’s best results ever.

In recent years the RTBF has tended to select winners of The Voice Belgique for the Eurovision.

Jérémie was born in Antwerp in Flanders and is of Congolese heritage. His musical heroes include Damso, Stromae, Otis Redding and Michael Jackson.

Jérémie’s other passion is football and he’s just signed a contract with Excelsior Virton that plays in Division 1B.