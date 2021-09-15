King Filip sees aid effort in flood-stricken Liege
Filip, King of Belgians, again visited the area stricken by the July floods this summer. Together with Queen Mathilde King Filip met with the people of Verviers and Esneux in Liege Province. The royals received an update on aid efforts from interior minister Verlinden and Walloon premier Di Rupo.
Two months after the floods in Limburg, Liege and Namur provinces the Belgian Red Cross has collected nearly 40 million euros to help the victims. Nearly 5 million has already been spent on emergency aid, food and accommodation. The remainder will be used to assist flood victims over the next 8 months. 11 million euro will go to 10,000 flood victims, who are in financial straits.