Brussels youngsters can get a jab at school from today

At present, only 20 percent of the youngsters between 12 and 17 years of age in Brussels have been vaccinated. In Flanders, where school projects like this also started recently, this is 70 percent.

Today, 55 of the 640 pupils at the Unesco Atheneum in Koekelberg got their jab. Those younger than 16 need their parents' consent, but in the video we see that many youngsters don't have any problem with getting a corona vaccine. "I want that everybody can get rid of this virus", Oskar told the VRT.

"I think it's good to return to the old life. That we can do sports again and go to school without wearing mouth masks", says Serine. Amir adds: "I heard from the teachers that the more people take the jab, the higher the chance we can get rid of the face masks."

30 Brussels schools have joined the campaign. Experts say the school ground is a good place to do it: there is enough room, and it is an environment youngsters are familiar with.