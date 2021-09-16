Flemish MP's latest sick note triggers controversy

The liberal MP El Kaouakibi ended up in a storm last year amidst allegations of fraud with her non-profit dance project 'Let's Go Urban' in Antwerp, where she allegedly used public subsidies for personal projects. Her party 'Open VLD' dropped her and El Kaouakibi is said to be going through mentally rough times.

The MP recently handed in a new sick note for the month of November. This has sparked controversy, because Flemish MP's keep their full salary during a long period of illness - contrary to 'normal' employees. A Flemish MP can count on 5,000 to 6,000 euros after tax each month.