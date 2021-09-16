Knokke gearing up for cycling world championships: "The riders will come out of the sea"

"You could say that the riders will come from the sea. The idea was mainly that we enjoy a beautiful background here at the coast. It would have been strange to have done it differently. So that is where the idea to start on the beach came from", explains Geert Laureys.

"The start ramp is about 70 metres in length. So the first 70 metres they will ride on this slope which makes the connection with the boardwalk."

Meanwhile, Knokke's main church tower was decorated with a massive World Championship flag. Next weekend's time trials will take the riders from Knokke-Heist to Bruges.