PSG football stars stunned by FC Bruges in Champions League

It was the first time that the attacking trio played together in an important game for PSG, which are among the favourites to win the Champions League. It was also Lionel Messi's 150th Champions League match. The game enjoyed a lot of international interest and was viewed by millions of football fans across the world.

FC Bruges made good publicity for Belgian football, though it got off on the wrong foot. PSG climbed ahead when Kylian Mbappé set up Ander Herrera's goal for 0-1. It could have been 0-2, but Messi hit the bar. On the other side of the pitch, Hans Vanaken equalised shortly after when his shot was slightly deflected, still before half-time. Both teams had some opportunities, but in the end FC Bruges stunned PSG.