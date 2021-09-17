Brussels Motor Show to go ahead after all: 99th edition to focus on electric cars

Rumour had it that the motor show would not take place after D'ieteren - the wholesaler that imports Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda among other brands - had decided not to take part.

However, organisers found enough other brands to stage a decent edition of the show. "I was never afraid there would be no show", says CEO Andreas Cremer. "We felt that many of our members still wanted to take part. They asked us not to cancel the show. So, here we are."

The 99th edition will represent about two thirds of the car and motor brands. The focus will be on electric vehicles, motorbikes and small vans for professionals.

D'ieteren decided to skip the next edition because of financial reasons and because their online strategy is working well, they said in a statement.