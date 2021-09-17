Ed Sheeran comes to Brussels next summer - and speaks to MNM

Four years after playing for a sell-out crowd at the Werchter music festival, Sheeran will return to Belgium for his new "+ – = ÷ x tour" (The Mathematics Tour), which starts in April.

Speaking to MNM presenter Laura Govaerts, Sheeran said he looks forward to playing to playing before a live crowd again. He says his world tour will see a spectacular stage that will be situated in the middle of the crowd. "People will go away from it after the concert and say they have never seen anything like it", Sheeran told MNM. His wife Cherry and his one-year-old daughter Lyra will accompany him on the tour.

Watch Laura Govaert's interview with Ed Sheeran here: