Ed Sheeran comes to Brussels next summer - and speaks to MNM
The British superstar Ed Sheeran will stage a concert in the Brussels Koning Boudewijn Stadium on 22 July 2022. For the occasion, Sheeran gave an exclusive interview with the VRT's youth radio station MNM that can be viewed in this article.
Four years after playing for a sell-out crowd at the Werchter music festival, Sheeran will return to Belgium for his new "+ – = ÷ x tour" (The Mathematics Tour), which starts in April.
Speaking to MNM presenter Laura Govaerts, Sheeran said he looks forward to playing to playing before a live crowd again. He says his world tour will see a spectacular stage that will be situated in the middle of the crowd. "People will go away from it after the concert and say they have never seen anything like it", Sheeran told MNM. His wife Cherry and his one-year-old daughter Lyra will accompany him on the tour.
Watch Laura Govaert's interview with Ed Sheeran here:
Last time Sheeran played in Belgium, his concert was sold out in just a couple of minutes. Online ticket sales will start on Saturday 25 September at 11 in the morning. A new rush on tickets is expected, but Sheeran and his team have made many efforts to counter the illegal market. A special digital system has been developed to make it impossible to sell tickets to other people (often at very high prices).
Ticket sales will take place via Ticketmaster and Eventim.