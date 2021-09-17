Two wins and one defeat for Belgian clubs in Europe
In football, KRC Genk won their opening game in the Europa League, and so did KAA Gent in the Conference League. Antwerp FC lost their match.
It hasn't been a bad week for Belgian football teams in Europe. On Wednesday, Club Brugge held PSG to a draw in the Champions League.
Yesterday, Racing Genk beat Rapid Vienna 0-1 in Vienna after a late goal from Paul Onuachu, taking an excellent start in the Europa League. Antwerp FC lost 2-1 against Olympiakos in Greece, but returned home frustrated, as it could have been a win as well. Both teams had their chances, but Olympiakos scored the winner in the final part of the match.
In the Conference League, AA Gent took it 0-1 against Flora Tallinn in Estonia. The club's new striker Darko Lemajic scored the only goal.