Two wins and one defeat for Belgian clubs in Europe

It hasn't been a bad week for Belgian football teams in Europe. On Wednesday, Club Brugge held PSG to a draw in the Champions League.

Yesterday, Racing Genk beat Rapid Vienna 0-1 in Vienna after a late goal from Paul Onuachu, taking an excellent start in the Europa League. Antwerp FC lost 2-1 against Olympiakos in Greece, but returned home frustrated, as it could have been a win as well. Both teams had their chances, but Olympiakos scored the winner in the final part of the match.

In the Conference League, AA Gent took it 0-1 against Flora Tallinn in Estonia. The club's new striker Darko Lemajic scored the only goal.