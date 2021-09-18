"We are taking a huge step towards freedom," says Flemish PM

The vaccination rate among adults has exceeded 90 percent which puts Flanders among the best performing regions in the world. However, local municipalities will still have the option to impose different rules if they think these are necessary.



PM Jan Jambon (nationalist) added that 80 percent of the Flemish youngsters have already had a first jab. "We have taken a big step towards freedom", he concluded at a press conference after the Consultative Committee.



While the relaxations apply for the whole of Flanders, individual municipalities can still decide to uphold certain restrictions at a local level. Antwerp is considering exceptions, as are a number of Flemish municipalities situated at the edge of Brussels. There should be more news about this early next week.