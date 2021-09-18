Brussels Heritage Days: "Discover a unique side of Brussels this weekend"

Meeting points of all kinds will be open to the public: parks, market places, cafés, restaurants, ballrooms, theatres, parliaments, town halls, churches or synagogues, or swimming pools.

Due to corona, it is necessary to make a reservation. Many places have been fully booked, but there are still opportunities left. Booking a place is easy and it is possible until just before the start of the event. Events include guided tours, visits, walks or cycle rides. Moreover, Brussels will have its car-free day on Sunday.

"The Heritage Days will show you a unique Brussels this weekend", minister Pascal Smet says.