Brussels Heritage Days: "Discover a unique side of Brussels this weekend"
The Brussels Region is staging its Heritage Days this weekend, opening special places to the public. The focus is on meeting points this year. It is for free, but you need to make a reservation.
Meeting points of all kinds will be open to the public: parks, market places, cafés, restaurants, ballrooms, theatres, parliaments, town halls, churches or synagogues, or swimming pools.
Due to corona, it is necessary to make a reservation. Many places have been fully booked, but there are still opportunities left. Booking a place is easy and it is possible until just before the start of the event. Events include guided tours, visits, walks or cycle rides. Moreover, Brussels will have its car-free day on Sunday.
"The Heritage Days will show you a unique Brussels this weekend", minister Pascal Smet says.