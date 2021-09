Two police officers in Ghent were in a life-threatening condition for a while after their car crashed against a post last night, but their situation is stable now. The two, a man and a woman, were on their way to intervene in a brawl in the Overpoort area, when their car hit an iron post on a crossroads. Three of their colleagues sustained injuries during their intervention in the Overpoort, a hotspot for young people to go out in Ghent.