World Cycling Championships in Belgium opened by a colourful bunch of 120 youngsters

The bunch of teenagers represented the different member countries of the international cycling union (UCI) by wearing their different national shirts. The first race is scheduled for tomorrow, when the men's elite riders battle it out for the medals in the individual time trial between the coastal resort of Knokke-Heist and the city of Bruges on a flat and fast course.

Belgium's Wout Van Aert and Remco Evenepoel are among the contenders for the medals tomorrow, but will face stiff opposition from a handful of other favourites including defending champions Filippo Ganna of Italy.