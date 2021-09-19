Car-free Sunday in Brussels and 35 Flemish municipalities: "Locals show a lot of involvement"
Brussels boasts Europe's biggest car-free area today, but there are also events in 35 different Flemish towns and municipalities. Public transport in the capital is free today.
The car-free Sunday takes place in Mobility Week (16-22 September). Sanne Vanderstraeten of Mobiel 21 sees "a high involvement of local residents in this edition. Streets become playgrounds for children and local festivities are being staged."
The car-free day is always a good occasion to highlight other means of transport and their benefits, such as clean air, less noise, more space on the road and safer traffic. "It's good for the ears, the lungs and the heart."
In Brussels, 19 municipalities are taking part in the initiative which makes the Brussels Region Europe's biggest car-free zone. In Flanders, various cities, towns and municipalities are taking part:
Aarschot, Antwerpen, Asse, Beveren, Boortmeerbeek, Brussel, De Pinte , Deinze, Dendermonde, Diest, Gent, Grobbendonk, Vorselaar, Haacht, Haaltert, Heist-op-den-Berg, Hove, Ichtegem, Ieper, Kortrijk, Landen, Lier, Mechelen, Meise, Merelbeke, Oudenaarde, Roeselare, Rotselaar, Sint-Niklaas, Tienen, Tongeren, Turnhout, Veurne, Vilvoorde, Wevelgem, and Zottegem.
Hasselt organised a car-free day on 12 September.
Get a taste of the Brussels event in this video: