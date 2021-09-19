Car-free Sunday in Brussels and 35 Flemish municipalities: "Locals show a lot of involvement"

The car-free Sunday takes place in Mobility Week (16-22 September). Sanne Vanderstraeten of Mobiel 21 sees "a high involvement of local residents in this edition. Streets become playgrounds for children and local festivities are being staged."

The car-free day is always a good occasion to highlight other means of transport and their benefits, such as clean air, less noise, more space on the road and safer traffic. "It's good for the ears, the lungs and the heart."