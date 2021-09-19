Chris Anker Sørensen (37) dies in tragic road accident one day before the World Championships

Sørensen was cycling in the Zeebrugge area when he was hit by a van. He was on his way for a reconnaissance ride on the course, though the accident happened outside the official course.

The news of his tragic death, confirmed by TV 2 SPORT, left many speechless. Sørensen was due to work for the Danish television today, when the World Championships kick off with the men's time trial. This race starts in nearby Knokke.

Sørensen rode for the CSC and Tinkoff-Saxo team during his active career. He won a stage in the Dauphiné Libéré and the Tour of Italy and also became the Danish champion. He stopped as a professional rider in 2018.