Ganna takes time trial Gold in Bruges: "Sorry I am spoiling the party for the Belgians"

The flat course and the lack of wind allowed a very fast race on an overcast day in West Flanders. Remco Evenepoel had started early and set the best time early on. From the hot seat, he watched how his challengers would perform. The real favourites for the Gold started behind him: would the 21-year-old be able to grab a medal?

The two top favourites for the Gold, Wout Van Aert (27) and defending time trial champion Filippo Ganna (25) of Italy, departed as the last-but-one and last rider respectively. Whereas Van Aert had the top time in the first intermediate point, Ganna won 6 seconds back in the second part along the bucolic Damse Vaart canal to come almost level at intermediate 2.