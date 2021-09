Antwerp's Astridplein near the Central Station was the scene of "Unbreakable", an international breaking or breakdancing event which saw some of the world's elite taking part. The Belgians did very well, with Maxime Blieck (dubbed Mad Max) winning the women's event and Mighty Jim taking second place in the men's tournament. Breakdancing will become an Olympic sport at the Paris Games in 2024.