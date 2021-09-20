Flemish company builds spectacular lift for New York skyscraper

Ensuring safety was no easy matter: “The lift contains an awful lot of engineering. It is heated and a lot of electrical applications are used. The tower is 450m high. This was no mean feat!”

Starconstruct formed part of an international team that included several other European companies. Starconstruct has been specialised in the niche market of structural glass applications since 2007:

“We completed a number of Belgian projects. We worked in London and in Finland and it was our Finnish client that is involved in the New York project that recommended us.”

Starconstruct is also involved in the Oosterweel Link, a mega project that completes the Antwerp orbital ring road and were even larger sums are in play.

Development of the New York project by One Vanderbilt took three years. It’s a complex construction with an awful lot of glass.