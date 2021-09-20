Rail havoc on Antwerp - Brussels line

The accident happened around 6:40AM on Monday morning in the vicinity of Kontich-Lint Station. As a result no rail services between Antwerp and Mechelen were possible for several hours and the rail company had to operate replacement buses.

Local services were diverted. Still, the situation triggered major disruption. By 8:45 the line could be partially reopened with trains running on two of the four tracks. Trains are having to moderate their speed at the crash site and can’t yet stop at Kontich.