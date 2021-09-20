WPC hit unconscious during traffic inspection in Molenbeek

The incident happened on the Gentsesteenweg. One officer sustained serious head injuries. The woman police officer was pushed by a driver, hit her head on the pavement and ended up unconscious. She was taken to hospital with concussion. Four other officers sustained injuries too.

The officers were checking cars this morning when a driver attacked them. The driver fled the scene but could be arrested.

Police union NSPV posted photos of the incident on Facebook.

Molenbeek Mayor Catherine Moureaux says nothing can justify the injuring of officers. She called for respect and solidarity with the police.