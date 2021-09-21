Belgium releases extra aid for Syrian refugees
Belgium is releasing an extra 8 million euros to help Syrian refugees in the Middle East. International development minister Kitir visited the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan today. Za'atari is the largest refugee camp for Syrian refugees. Nearly 80,000 people have been living here for a decade now.
The minister is visiting Jordan to examine aid provided to refugees now the Syrian civil war is in its eleventh year.
Need is also great in Syria itself. Part of the Belgian aid will go to help refugees in the country itself. This aid will be channelled through partner organisations.