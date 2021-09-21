Hospitality schools are booming

Hospitality has had a hard time during the pandemic, but this seems to be the key to its present success.



Robin Vanderelst is the director of Horeca Forma, the training organisation of the hospitality industry:

“These have been difficult months but hospitality has received a lot of attention. Today workers in the hospitality industry are held in greater esteem. Many people realised what it means to have a world without hospitality. We’re seeing this in pupil numbers now.”