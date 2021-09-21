Pandemic update: hospitalisations steady, cases and tests up
The number of Covid patients being admitted to Belgian hospitals remains steady. In the week to 20 September on average 59 patients were hospitalised each day.
Figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 728 patients hospitalised with Covid. 222 patients are in critical care.
In the week to 17 September on average 6 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 28% on the week. 25,517 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.
In the week to 17 September on average 2,065 people a day came down with Covid. That’s a rise of 6% on the week. 1,224,885 people have so far tested positive for Covid in Belgium.
On average during the week to 17 September 47,227 tests were carried out a day. The figure is up 14% on the week. 4.8% of tests came back positive. The rate remains steady.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 98 others and the epidemic is shrinking.
74% of the entire population has had a first dose of the corona vaccine. 72% are fully vaccinated.