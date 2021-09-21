Police unions incandescent after five officers are attacked in Molenbeek

The NSPV’s Carlo Medo says the video should be a signal for the home and justice ministers to take action: “For years now violence against the police continues unabated”.

The union wants stiffer and quicker penalties. People who inflict blows and injuries on police officers and offer armed resistance to officers should appear in court.

The VSOA union too in incandescent: “Police officers are being attacked every day. It’s time the political authorities stop this. Examples must be set for youngsters in these neighbourhoods. Acts like these must be punished.”

In a response home minister Verlinden says she understands the indignation of the police unions and of everybody who sees this film: “Violence against the police is totally unacceptable”.

The minister says dealing with violence against the police is a top priority and “we are striving towards zero tolerance for such incidents.”