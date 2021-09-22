Austrian cycling team argue with a De Lijn bus
A bus belonging to the Flemish local transport company De Lijn has been involved in a crash with members of the Austrian cycling team taking part in the cycling world championships in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) next weekend. The Austrians were reconnoitring the route. One rider has been taken to hospital.
The accident happened on an intersection between the Leuven orbital and the Brusselsestraat. Several sources claim the riders were cycling in the wrong direction. Local police are yet to clarify what exactly happened. It’s the second accident on the world championship route so far. On Saturday Danish professional Chris Anker Sørensen was killed during an accident at Zeebrugge (West Flanders) after he failed to give way to a van.