Gay slaying suspect found in Blankenberge wardrobe

The suspect had been in detention at a closed youth offender’s centre in Wingene (West Flanders) awaiting trial. Together with a fellow inmate he escaped last weekend.

Blankenberge police were tipped off about the youngster’s presence at a hotel. Police then cordoned off the premises and discovered the youngster hiding in a wardrobe together with his fellow escapee.

The two youngsters were taken to the local police station for questioning. The murder suspect will appear before a youth magistrate in Dendermonde (East Flanders) today. It is here that the murder of 42-year-old David Polfliet is being conducted. He was enticed to a park via the Grindr dating app in March where he met a violent death.

A lawyer for the Polfliet Family said it was regrettable an incident like this had to happen before correct measures were taken.