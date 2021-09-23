“Whistle-blowers are not part of the problem, but the answer”
Several politicians have asked the government officials who talked about the PFOS pollution at 3M and other companies and the way it was dealt with by the authorities on an anonymous basis to come forward and give the commission of enquiry their information. The officials spoke to VRT’s current affairs flagship Pano on an anonymous basis.
Environmental inspectors explained it had not always been possible to check pollution properly due to staff cuts and the lack of priority this issue was given. Both Joke Schauvliege, a former environment minister, and Hannes Anaf, chair of PFOS commission of enquiry, have asked officials to provide their information.
Officials also said they had been pressurised by their hierarchy in connection with the PFOS contamination by chemicals company 3M at Zwijndrecht.
Pano spoke with a dozen sources at the Flemish environment department. The department now says it wants to establish whether the anonymous accounts tally with reality: “Whistle-blowers are not part of the problem, but the answer.”
Flemish environment minister Demir (nationalist) has commissioned an audit of all environmental inspection services.