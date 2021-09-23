Environmental inspectors explained it had not always been possible to check pollution properly due to staff cuts and the lack of priority this issue was given. Both Joke Schauvliege, a former environment minister, and Hannes Anaf, chair of PFOS commission of enquiry, have asked officials to provide their information.

Officials also said they had been pressurised by their hierarchy in connection with the PFOS contamination by chemicals company 3M at Zwijndrecht.

Pano spoke with a dozen sources at the Flemish environment department. The department now says it wants to establish whether the anonymous accounts tally with reality: “Whistle-blowers are not part of the problem, but the answer.”

Flemish environment minister Demir (nationalist) has commissioned an audit of all environmental inspection services.