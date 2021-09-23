Covid Safe Ticket in Walloon hospitality

The measure in Wallonia mirrors the action taken in Brussels, where the CST will be required from 1 October. In Wallonia 15 October is the start date.

You can print out your CST by going to mijngezondheid.be or show it using the Covid SAFE app. The CST allows you to prove you are fully vaccinated, have antibodies through recent illness or recently tested negative.

CSTs will be needed in Wallonia until the end of the year unless vaccination and case rates improve.